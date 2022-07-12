Hannah Einbinder On Her Second Emmy Nom For ‘Hacks’ And Acting Opposite Jean Smart: “Both Of Us Feel So Close To These Characters”

On Tuesday, Hannah Einbinder received her second Supporting Actress Emmy nomination for her role as Ava in Hacks. The second season of the series earned 17 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Jean Smart.

“It’s beyond my wildest dreams and expectations,” says Einbinder. “What stuns me the most is the other women in this category and how much I love them and how much their work has touched me and made me laugh and how much respect I have for all of them individually.”

In Hacks, Einbinder stars opposite Jean Smart, who plays Deborah Vance. The second season begins with some tension between Ava and Deborah, which Einbinder says made the acting challenge pretty terrifying. “It’s hard because I think both of us feel so close to these characters and we are also close in our own relationship,” she says. “All of the cuts cut a little deeper because it’s all so personal. So yeah, it’s definitely scary… In the second episode, in the diner scene, I really was kind of heartbroken cause I’m a fan of these two women and I’m very invested in their world, you know?”

Related Story Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

A refreshing aspect of the series is how the show depicts Ava as bisexual without making it a plot point, which Einbinder says means a lot. “It’s one of the few times in TV where we get to see a bi character who’s bisexuality isn’t part of them being some sort of villain, you know? [laughs] So yeah, that means a lot to me too.”

As she waits for the next season of Hacks to begin filming, Einbinder is continuing to work on her stand-up. “I’m always tinkering with various ideas,” she says. “I’m also going on the road in a couple days myself. So, I’ll be in Chicago and Boston and New York and Philadelphia and then Vancouver and Portland and Seattle, and then later on I’m going to the UK. I’m excited about just really working on my hour doing stand-up.”