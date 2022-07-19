‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds ‘Inventing Anna’s Alexis Floyd As New Series Regular For Season 19

EXCLUSIVE: Inventing Anna breakout Alexis Floyd is joining another Shondaland drama, Grey’s Anatomy, as a series regular for the hugely popular ABC medical drama’s upcoming 19th season.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Floyd will play Simone Griffin, a new first-year surgical resident at Grey Sloan. A funny, whip smart, high achiever with a complicated family dynamic. She grew up in Seattle, but never wanted to work at Grey Sloan because of a painful personal history with the hospital.

In the Season 18 finale of Grey’s Anatomy, the teaching program at Grey Sloan was shut down, with the hospital asked to start fresh and rebuild it. The move sent Grey Sloan’s current surgical residents packing.

Floyd, a singer, choreographer and a stage and screen actor with a degree from Carnegie Mellon in musical theater, first drew attention with her major recurring role in the third season of Freeform’s The Bold Type. Floyd’s career-making moment came in 2019 when, working as a concierge at a yoga studio in New York City while pursuing acting, she sent in an audition tape for Inventing Anna to play Neff, the fictional version of Neffatari Davis, a concierge at NYC hotel 11 Howard who befriended frequent guest — and infamous grifter — Anna Delvey. Floyd landed the role in the smash hit Netflix limited series, created and executive produced by Grey’s Anatomy creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes. Both Inventing Anna and Grey’s Anatomy come from Rhimes’ Shondaland production banner. Grey’s Anatomy is produced by ABC Signature.

“Grey’s Anatomy, like all of Shonda’s canon, is a genre re-defining show that remains masterfully committed to diversity, relevancy and vulnerability,” Floyd said. “Joining the cast in its 19th season is an immeasurable honor, and quite simply, it’s gonna be wicked fun.”

Floyd, who has starred off-Broadway in If Sand Were Stone at Theatre Row, Mitad Del Mundo at LaMama Theatre, and Wanderlust at Ice Factory Theatre, also appeared in the feature Life’s Poison, directed by Malcolm D. Lee. She is repped by WME, Industry Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.