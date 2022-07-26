‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Adelaide Kane Joins Cast For Season 19

Adelaide Kane (SEAL Team) has been cast as a new resident in the upcoming 19th season of ABC’s hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. She is the fourth new addition for next season, joining recently cast Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis. All four will play first-year surgical residents at Grey Sloan, which was ordered to disband and rebuild its teaching program in the Season 18 finale.

Kane’s Jules Millin was raised by drug addled artist/hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family. Because she always had to take care of herself and her parents, she can be a little bossy – but her heart is always in the right place. She’s not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes it gets her in trouble.

Like many other Australian actors, Kane got her acting start on the long-running Australian soap Neighbours. In the US, she played the lead in the CW series Reign and recurred on ABC’s Once Upon a Time and MTV’s Teen Wolf. She recently did an arc on NBC’s This Is Us and recurred on CBS’ SEAL Team.

Kane whose feature credits include The Purge, wrapped production on the indie Songs Of Revenge for director Mathieu Bonzon and can next be seen in the indie Cosmic Sin opposite Bruce Willis. She is repped by Gersh, ROAR and HJTH.