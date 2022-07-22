‘Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai‘: Zach Galligan Returns To Franchise; Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei & Bowen Yang Also Cast

Zach Galligan, who starred as Billy Peltzer in the Gremlins films, will have a recurring guest role in Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, it was revealed during the show’s panel at Comic-Con on Friday. The animated prequel series will debut on HBO Max next year and later on Cartoon Network.

Zach Galligan and Gizmo

“I can’t say too much but because it’s 1920s China, I’m not playing Billy because he wasn’t around,” Galligan shared following his surprise appearance on the panel. “So I’m playing this cool character. It was really fun and amazing to work with a new group of creative people who are taking a fresh look at the franchise and are expanding the mythology—who knows what they’re going to add. Maybe they’ll add a new transformation or a new rule we don’t know about yet… I think Gremlins fans are going to eat it up.”

Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei and Bowen Yang were also announced as series guest stars. They join an all-star lineup of Asian American actors lending their voice talents to the series including Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong and Izaac Wang.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai travels back to 1920s Shanghai to reveal the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

The series is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros Animation. Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, presidents of Amblin Television, are executive producers. Tze Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brendan Hay serves as executive producer with Dan Krall serving as supervising producer.

See Galligan’s surprise panel appearance below.