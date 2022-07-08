Gravitas Ventures And Myriad Pictures Acquire Worldwide Rights To Martin Garde Abildgaard Film ‘A Beautiful Curse’

Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, and Myriad Pictures, have acquired worldwide distribution rights to A Beautiful Curse, which is written and directed by Martin Garde Abildgaard, and produced by LesProducers.

The film has become a festival darling since its world premiere at the 31st Cinequest Film Festival (California, USA) where it won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature Film. 19 festivals and 11 awards later the quirky modern fairy tale will be released in the USA on demand on June 28, 2022. Earlier this year it premiered in Europe at the Paris International Film Festival, where it won the Grand Prix for Best Feature Film.

“With A Beautiful Curse I’m investigating the concept of love, soulmates, and the greater power of the universe, and I look very much forward to getting the story out to a broader audience, in collaboration with Gravitas Ventures and Myriad Pictures.” Producer Rikke Katborg added, “After a successful and beautiful festival circuit, I am delighted to be working with Gravitas and Myriad on the release of this important story.”

Filmed before the pandemic, yet oddly prescient, “A Beautiful Curse” tells the story of photographer Samuel (MarkStrepan), who sneaks onto an island which is under quarantine due to a mysterious phenomenon where all the inhabitants have fallen into a sleep from which they cannot wake. While there, he falls in love with the sleeping Stella (Olivia Vinal), as he tries to unravel the mystery of the deep sleep that has overtaken everyone.

“After an extensive and award-winning film festival run, Gravitas is excited to bring A Beautiful Curse to the world. We feel that audiences will be as mesmerized with the story as we were,” said Senior Director of Acquisitions Bill Guentzler.