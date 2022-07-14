Grammy Awards Sets 2023 CBS Airdate

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air live from Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, CBS and The Recording Academy announced today.

The three hour and 30 minute ceremony will kick off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This year’s Grammy nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15. More information related to the awards will be announced in the coming months.