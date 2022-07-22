Gordon Ramsay Channel Launches On Fox’s Tubi

Gordon Ramsay is getting his own network, sort of.

The celebrity chef will get his own FAST channel on Fox’s ad-focused streamer Tubi. It comes after the Brit struck a major overall deal with the company that included that launch of his Studio Ramsay Global production company.

He stars in and exec produces series such as Next Level Chef and upcoming series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

The FAST channel will feature episodes of classic Ramsay shows such as Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmare, Masterchef and Masterchef Jr.

Tubi also operates channels including The Masked Singer and The TMZ Channel.

From September, they will be joined by series including Ramsay’s Best Restaurant, Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course, Gordon’s Great Escape, The F Word and Ramsay in 10.

“Gordon Ramsay is a true icon and the most powerful person in the food space. Viewers clearly want more of Gordon Ramsay, so being able to have a dedicated FAST channel gives viewers more of what they want: all Gordon, all the time,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. “Launching the Gordon Ramsay FAST Channel expands his presence in the AVOD space and complements the great work he does on Fox.”