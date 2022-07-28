Skip to main content
‘Glamorous’: Todd Strauss-Schulson To Direct First 2 Episodes Of Netflix Drama Series

Todd Strauss-Schulson Courtesy of Subject

EXCLUSIVE: Todd Strauss-Schulson is on board to direct Netflix’s drama series Glamorous.

Strauss-Schulson will direct and exec produce the pilot episode and the second episode of the series, which stars Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall.

It marks his second pilot this year, having been brought on board to direct and exec produce the pilot episode of Peacock’s Pitch Perfect spinoff series.

Glamorous, which originally had been ordered to pilot at The CW in 2019, tells the story of Marco Mejia, played by Miss Benny, a gender-nonconforming queer young man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison, played by Cattrall. It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is and what it really means for him to be queer.

Cattrall’s Madolyn Addison, a veteran from the Golden Age of Supermodels, is the founder and CEO of the prestigious boutique beauty brand that bears her name. The quick-witted executive is focused on shaking up her business and sees an opportunity in Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), taking him from the makeup counter to a seat at the table, ruffling feathers along the way.

Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris and Graham Parkhurst also star.

The series comes from Jordon Nardino and Damon Wayans Jr. Nardino writes and exec produces the 10-part drama series, which is also exec produced by Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment. CBS Studios is the studio.

Strauss-Schulson is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

