George Takei, Celia Rose Gooding & J.J. Abrams Among Stars Remembering Nichelle Nichols

Star Trek fans are mourning the loss of Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Nyota Uhuru in the original series and its film sequels, following her death on July 30 of natural causes. Among mourners are franchise stars past and present as well as other celebrities who were inspired by Nichols, a trailblazing actress who also played an integral role in recruiting diverse astronauts for NASA.

Leading the tributes was George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu alongside Nichols.

“I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend,” Takei shared via Twitter.

“We lived long and prospered together,” he added.

"We lived long and prospered together."

Celia Rose Gooding, who currently stars as Nyota Uhura in the Paramount+ Original Series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, also shared a message of appreciation.

“She made room for so many of us. She was the reminder that not only can we reach the stars, but our influence is essential to their survival. Forget shaking the table, she built it! #RIPNichelleNichols”

She made room for so many of us. She was the reminder that not only can we reach the stars, but our influence is essential to their survival. Forget shaking the table, she built it! #RIPNichelleNichols

Star Trek: Voyager star Kate Mulgrew shared, “Nichelle Nichols was The First. She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again.May she Rest In Peace.”

Nichelle Nichols was The First. She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again.



May she Rest In Peace. #NichelleNichols

J.J. Abrams and Alex Kurtzman, who are behind the 2009 film Star Trek and its follow-up Star Trek Into Darkness, tributed Nichols via Twitter.

“A remarkable woman in a remarkable role. Nichelle, you will be deeply missed. Sending much love and respect,” Abrams posted.

Kurtzman wrote, “Nichelle was a singular inspiration. She’s the one who really opened my eyes to what Star Trek is and can be. I can’t tell you how many people have told me she’s the reason they became… an astronaut, a scientist, a writer, a linguist, an engineer… it goes on and on.” We stand in her light and honor her today and every day. Thank you, dear Nichelle, for leading the way.”

A remarkable woman in a remarkable role. Nichelle, you will be deeply missed. Sending much love and respect.

Nichelle was a singular inspiration. She's the one who really opened my eyes to what Star Trek is and can be. I can't tell you how many people have told me she's the reason they became… an astronaut, a scientist, a writer, a linguist, an engineer… it goes on and on.

RIP to a true legend. Her legacy will live forever.#NichelleNichols

Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you.

One of my most treasured photos – Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura

Trailblazer. Inspiration. Icon.

Trailblazer. Inspiration. Icon.

Thank you for being you & boldly opening the door to a galaxy for generations of believers 🖖🏽✨ #restinpeace #NichelleNicols





Representation matters.



Excellence in representation matters even more.



Thank you, #NichelleNichols.

Rest well, ancestor. 🖤

We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actor, trailblazer, and role model, who symbolized to so many what was possible. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first women and minority astronauts, and inspired generations to reach for the stars.

This has been quite a day.



I just wanted to share this story about Nichelle Nichols that comic book artist @AfuaRichardson told on #UnitedShades.



Rest In Peace Nichelle Nichols. #RIPNichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/EFDx0vDfMi — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) July 31, 2022

My love for the original Star Trek is profound. Nichelle Nichols was a ground-breaker and a glorious ambassador for her show, her role and science all her life. And a truly lovely person. May she have a wonderful adventure to the final frontier.#ripnichellenichols

RIP @NichelleIsUhura. You led the way and opened the door for the rest of us who followed in your wake. We will be forever grateful. My heart is broken💔😢

Nichelle Nichols told us that we belonged in outer space. We are limitless. The heavens have gained an Uhura today.

Rest in peace to TV legend and pioneer Nichelle Nichols. ❤️