George R.R. Martin Says Forthcoming Novel ‘The Winds Of Winter’ Will Be “Quite Different” From HBO Storyline

Author George R.R. Martin has dropped a few hints on how he’s coming with his new novel, The Winds of Winter, the sixth in the A Song of Ice and Fire saga that formed the basis of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Writing on his website, Martin talked about his creative process, but made one big point: “Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in GAME OF THRONES you will also see in THE WINDS OF WINTER (though maybe not in quite the same ways)… but much of the rest will be quite different.”

Martin’s last installment in his series was published in 2011, with the HBO TV series vaulting the saga to greater attention. That’s led to some grumblng about the pace of the 73-year-old’s novels output, particularly since the television series went beyond the books, producing – to some – an ending that was less satisfactory.

Martin addressed that in his latest post.

“Another question that I get a lot, especially since the end of GAME OF THRONES on HBO, is whether A SONG OF ICE & FIRE, will end the same way. An architect would be able to give a short, concise, simple answer to that, but I am much more of a gardener. My stories grow and evolve and change as I write them. I generally know where I am going, sure… the final destinations, the big set pieces, they have been my head for years… for decades, in the case of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE. There are lots of devils in the details, though, and sometimes the ground changes under my feet as the words pour forth.”

That means The Winds of Winter is still a work in progress, and Martin declined to give a detailed update.

However, he added, “What I have noticed more and more of late, however, is my gardening is taking me further and further away from the television series. Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in GAME OF THRONES you will also see in THE WINDS OF WINTER (though maybe not in quite the same ways)… but much of the rest will be quite different.

“And really, when you think about it, this was inevitable.”

Martin did add that there will be new characters in The Winds of Winter. That’s while there will be some who won’t survive from the existing cast of characters.

“One thing I can say, in general enough terms that I will not be spoiling anything: not all of the characters who survived until the end of GAME OF THRONES will survive until the end of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE, and not all of the characters who died on GAME OF THRONES will die in A SONG OF ICE & FIRE. (Some will, sure. Of course. Maybe most. But definitely not all) ((Of course, I could change my mind again next week, with the next chapter I write. That’s gardening)).

And the ending? You will need to wait until I get there. Some things will be the same. A lot will not.”

He concluded, “That’s all I can tell you right now. I need to get back to the garden. Tyrion is waiting for me.”