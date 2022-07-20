Skip to main content
UK Studio GCI Partners With Conservation Charity FFI On Animated Environmental Adventure 'Ozi Voice of the Forest'

'Ozi, Voice of the Forest' SunshaineSachs

UK studio GCI is working in partnership with FFI, the oldest international conservation organization, on its upcoming animated feature Ozi Voice of the Forest. FFI is providing conservation advice and guidance to ensure the conservation messaging within the film is as impactful as possible, and GCI aims to help take conservation messages to new audiences on this new animated co-production from Mike Medavoy and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way.

 The A list cast includes Laura Dern, RuPaul, Amandla Stenberg, Dean-Charles Chapman, Djimon Hounsou, and Donald Sutherland.

The independent feature follows the journey of a teenage orangutan, Ozi, who sets out on a voyage of discovery across the South Asian rainforest, in a quest to find her parents in a land that has fallen victim to deforestation, from creators Rodrigo Blaas and Keith Chapman.

The feature aims to raise awareness around the growing levels of global de-forestation, and leave a lasting legacy through its charity partners. 

