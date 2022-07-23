Gavin Newsom And Other Democratic Governors Raise More Than $1 Million At L.A. Fundraiser

California Governor Gavin Newsom headlined a fundraiser on Friday at the Los Angeles home of Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Andrew Hauptman that raised more than $1 million to back the Democratic Governors Association, according to organizers.

Others on the bill along with Newsom were Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Governor Kathy Hochul of New York, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Governor Jared Polis of Colorado, Governor Steve Sisolak of Nevada and Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, organizers said. All except Cooper are campaigning for reelection this year.

About 40 guests attended the event. Andrew Hauptman, who is the chairman of Andell Holdings, a private investment firm, was a major Democratic fundraiser in 2020 and last month hosted President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at their home for a Democratic National Committee event that raised almost $2.5 million. The strategic consulting firm Gonring Lin Spahn organized both events, along with the DGA on Friday and the DNC last month.

In a statement, Hauptman said, “Our governors are on the front lines of some of the most important battles this country has faced in a generation.”

Newsom faces Republican State Sen. Brian Dahle in the November general election. There are gubernatorial races in 35 other states this fall.