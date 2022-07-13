Freida Pinto To Star As Huma Abedin In TV Series Adaptation Of Abedin’s Memoir ‘Both/And’ In Works At eOne

EXCLUSIVE: Freida Pinto (Mr. Malcolm’s List) is developing Huma Abedin’s New York Times bestselling memoir Both/And, A Life in Many Worlds into a TV series through her production company, Freebird Films. Pinto will star as Hillary Clinton’s top aide and longtime advisor in the project, which is set up at Entertainment One through Freebird Films’ first-look deal there. Pinto and her producing partner Emily Verellen will executive produce alongside Abedin.

“Telling my story in Both/And has been an empowering and liberating experience,” Abedin said about her memoir which she said explores “the power of family, of friendship, of commitment” as well as “the feelings of love, loss, betrayal, trauma, re-birth.”

Both/And, Abedin’s first book which was published Nov. 1, 2021 by Scribner, tells her story. Born in Michigan and raised in Saudi Arabia, Abedin, who is of Indian-Pakistani descent, has spent her entire career in public service and national politics, beginning as an intern in First Lady Hillary Clinton’s office in 1996. After four years in the White House, she worked in the US Senate as Senior Advisor to Senator Clinton and was traveling Chief of Staff for Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign. In 2009, she was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff at the US Department of State. Abedin served as Vice Chair of Hillary for America in 2016, which led to the first woman elected nominee of a major political party. Famously private, Abedin saw her personal life splashed across the tabloids over her ex-husband Anthony Weiner’s sexting scandal, which got entangled in the 2016 Presidential election.

Abedin, who currently serves as Hillary Clinton’s Chief of Staff, is once again making tabloid headlines this week over reports that she is in a relationship with Bradley Cooper.

“We thought we knew Huma’s story – the woman behind the scenes, and then reluctantly in front of the camera when her own life hit the news. Then, we read her memoir and were stunned by her candor, generosity, warmth, intelligence, and the way that her childhood, faith and family have so authentically woven through her whole life,” Pinto said. “Huma’s story is both extraordinary and immediately relatable, timely and relevant to so many of us. Freebird Films is so honored to be able to work with our partners at eOne and Huma to bring her story to television. Stories like this – of powerful, everyday superheroes among us are what drives our work at Freebird Films and playing Huma in this series will be such an honor for me.”

Abedin also said she is “thrilled” for Pinto, Verellen Strom and Freebird Films in collaboration with eOne to adapt her book for television.

“It was clear to me from our very first conversation that Freida and Emily not only believe in but get the story, that they have a vision and a passion about bringing a life filled with unexpected adventures to the world in a way that is true to who I hope to remain always – defiantly optimistic,” Abedin said.

Slumdog Millionaire star Pinto and Verellen Strom launched Freebird Films to develop and produce stories celebrating diversity and uplifting the work and lives of intrepid women. Pinto, who currently starring in Mr. Malcolm’s List, is repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment LA. Abedin is repped in all areas by CAA and attorney Tara Kole.