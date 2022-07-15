Frank Grillo Boards Action-Thriller ‘Black Lotus’ From Director Todor Chapkanov

In the film from director Todor Chapkanov (Viking Quest), Verhoeven plays the role of special forces officer Matteo Donner. After his best friend died while on a joint mission, he roamed the world struggling with guilt. Back in Amsterdam he ends up in a one-man war in the streets and on the canals of the city. Between explosions, flying bullets and crashing cars, Donner has only one goal: to rescue the kidnapped daughter of his dead friend. Details as to the role that Grillo will be playing haven’t been disclosed. The film will also star Marie Dompnier (Black Box), Peter Franzén (Vikings), Rona-Lee Shim’on (Fauda), Magnus Samuelsson (The Last Kingdom), Simon Wan (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Kevin Janssens (Revenge) and Roland Møller (Atomic Blonde).

Tad Daggerhart wrote the script. The film is co-financed by Capstone Studios with Christian Mercuri on board to produce, partnering with Tom de Mol and Marcel de Block from The Netherlands and in co-production with Rico Verhoeven. Capstone’s Jason Carpenter is serving as executive producer. Blue Box International, a subsidiary of Capstone Global, is handling worldwide sales on the title.