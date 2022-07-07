Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Steven Yeun Latest To Join Robert Pattinson In Bong Joon Ho’s Next Film At Warner Bros

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

James Caan Dies: Hollywood Mourns 'The Godfather' Oscar Nominee, 'Brian's Song' & 'Elf' Star
Read the full story

Francis Ford Coppola Honors His ‘Godfather’ Star James Caan: “Will Never Be Forgotten”

From left: James Caan, Marlon Brando, Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino and John Cazale on 'The Godfather' set Everett Collection

Francis Ford Coppola, who first directed James Caan in the 1969 feature film The Rain People and would reunite three years later for the Hollywood masterpiece The Godfather, remembered his old friend in a statement provided exclusively to Deadline.

“Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known,” Coppola said. “From those earlier times working together on The Rain People, and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten. He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator and one of the funniest people I’ve ever known.”

Caan, who was Oscar-nominated for his performance as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and briefly reprised the role in 1974’s The Godfather Part II, died Wednesday at the age of 82.

For more Hollywood tributes to the late actor, go here.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad