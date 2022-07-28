‘Fortress’ Star Kelly Greyson Joins Cast Of Frank Grillo-Starring Action Thriller ‘MR-9’

EXCLUSIVE: Fortress star Kelly Greyson has joined the cast of MR-9, the Frank Grillo-starring spy action-thriller adapted from the James Bond-influenced Masud Rana novels.

Greyson will play Gia, lead henchwoman and mistress of villain Roman Ross, who is being played by Captain America star Grillo.

Greyson has just starred in Fortress and Fortress 2 alongside the likes of Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray. Past credits include Mike Burns’ Out of Death, in which she also co-starred with Willis, Guy Pearce-starring action thriller Disturbing the Peace and historical drama Alone yet Not Alone.

Deadline revealed MR-9 from writer-director Asif Akbar last month, with shooting kicking off in the U.S. and Bangladesh.

Adapted from the Rana novels written by late novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain, Grillo plays the nemesis of secret agent Rana — code name MR-9 — of the Bangladesh Counter Intelligence Agency. Plot is mostly being kept under wraps.

The film is adapted from the original first novel Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar (Demolition Hill). Hussain published 550 novels in the series, which is influenced by the James Bond franchise.

Bangladeshi production company Jaaz Multimedia, LA-based Al Bravo Films and MR-9 Films are behind M-9. Producers are Al Bravo, Hemdee Kiwanuka, Colin Bates, Akbar, Philip Tan and Abdul Aziz with executive producers Niko Foster, Peter Nguyen and Phillip B. Goldfine. The screenplay for the film has been adapted by Akbar, Aziz and Nazim Ud Daula.