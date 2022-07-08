Focus Features Sets Bobby Farrelly’s ‘Champions’ For Spring 2023

Focus Features will open Champions on March 24, 2023.

In the movie, Woody Harrelson plays a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined.

Gold Circle Entertainment is also producing the movie which Bobby Farrelly directed from a screenplay by Mark Rizzo.

Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson, Cheech Marin, and Matt Cook star.

Producers on the project are Paul Brooks and Scott Niemeyer via their Gold Circle Entertainment banner, and Jeremy Plager via his 7 Deuce Entertainment banner. Harrelson, Gold Circle Entertainment’s Brad Kessell, Alexander Jooss, Morena Films’ Álvaro Longoria, and Películas Pendelton’s Javier Fesser and Luis Manso are EPs.

The movie will open on the same day as Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 and United Artists Releasing’s limited release of Zach Braff’s A Good Person.