Six Dead In 4th Of July Parade Shooting In Highland Park, Illinois; Governor Says “Prayers Alone Will Not Put A Stop To The Terror” – Update

Refresh for updates throughout… Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has issued a statement saying, in part, that “grief will not bring the victims back, and prayers alone will not put a stop to the terror of rampant gun violence in our country. I will stand firm will Illinoisans and Americans: we must – and we will – end this plague of gun violence”

A Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., outside Chicago, has left six people dead and multiple injuries, according to officials. At least 24 people have been hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police are still searching for the gunman, according to city officials. Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting “appears to be completely random” Law enforcement officials are urging people downtown to shelter in place.

At a press conference just before 1 p.m. Chicago time, Covelli described the suspected shooter as a white male, 18-20 years old, longer black hair, small build, wearing a white or blue t-shirt.

A rifle was retrieved at the scene, but the suspect should still be considered armed and dangerous. Covelli described the weapon as a “high-powered rifle.”

Police are asking parade spectators to review their cellphones for video and photos that might provide clues and to contact police with the information. Covelli said the FBI is assisting in the investigation and search for the suspect.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering,“On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we’re instead mourning the loss, the tragic loss, of life, and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us,”

Officials said there is no indication that the shooter, who apparently fired from a nearby roof, is barricaded in the immediate area.

A message on the city’s official Facebook page says, “SHELTER IN PLACE. Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. All 4th of July events have been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. Take shelter if in downtown HP. “

Shots began firing within 10 minutes after the parade commenced at 10 a.m. CT today. As of this report, the shooter remains at large.

Nearby towns including Deerfield, Ill. have canceled their own official Fourth of July activities.

“I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families,” tweeted actor Rachel Brosnahan. “I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words.”

My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 4, 2022

While there is no known threat to Evanston residents, the shooter is still at large; and cancelations are taking place in an abundance of caution. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our neighbors to the the north. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) July 4, 2022