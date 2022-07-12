Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk To Write & Direct Horror-Comedy ‘Hell Of A Summer’ For 30West, Will Star Alongside ‘The White Lotus’ Actor Fred Hechinger

Actors Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and Billy Bryk (When You Finish Saving the World) will make their feature directorial debut with Hell of a Summer—a contemporary horror-comedy based on their original script, in which they’ll star alongside Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus).

Details as to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps. But Hechinger will produce alongside Aggregate Films’ Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan, and Parts and Labor’s Jay Van Hoy. 30West is fully financing and exec producing the film, and co-repping worldwide rights with CAA Media Finance. Production kicks off in Ontario, Canada this month.

Hell of a Summer joins a slate of projects that 30West that includes Cooper Raiff’s The Trashers starring David Harbour; Marc Webb’s genre-bending thriller Day Drinker; and the forthcoming reimagining of The Crow, which the company helped package with Rupert Sanders directing and Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs attached to star.

“I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film,” said Wolfhard. “I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30WEST and Aggregate is a real dream.”

Wolfhard is best known for his starring roles as Mike Wheeler on Netflix’s Stranger Things, which recently returned for its penultimate season, and as Richie Tozier in New Line Cinema’s It films, which together have grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide. He recently starred in Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife for Columbia Pictures and will co-star alongside Oscar winner Julianne Moore in the A24 dramedy When You Finish Saving the World, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, which is slated for release later this year. The actor also lends his voice to the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming stop-motion musical Pinocchio for Netflix. He most recently completed production on the A24 fantasy epic The Legend of Ochi, opposite Willem Dafoe. Wolfhard made his directorial debut with the award-winning short film Night Shifts in 2020.

Bryk is an actor and producer who appears alongside Wolfhard in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving the World, which opened this year’s Critics’ Week section at the Cannes Film Festival.

Hechinger is known for turns on such acclaimed series as The White Lotus and Pam & Tommy, and in films like The Woman in the Window, News of the World and Eight Grade. He can next be seen in Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye starring Christian Bale for Netflix, Butcher’s Crossing with Nicolas Cage, and J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter alongside Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose.

30West most recently premiered Imperative Entertainment’s Triangle of Sadness in competition at Cannes, with Neon picking up rights. Also unveiled by the company at the French festival was the Focus Features drama The Silent Twins starring Letitia Wright. It’s currently in post-production on the feature doc Wildcat, which is slated for release by Amazon Studios this fall.

Wolfhard is represented by CAA, Velocity Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Bryk by Innovative Artists, Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; and Hechinger by A3 Artists Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Ryan LeVine.