‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Casts Edwin Hodge Following Miguel Gomez Exit

Edwin Hodge is officially the newest member of the Fugitive Task Force on CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted following Miguel Gomez’s exit in June. He will make his debut as Ray Cannon this fall during the show’s fourth season, which kicks off at 10 p.m. on September 20.

Ray Cannon transferred to Remy Scott’s (Dylan McDermott) team from the FBI’s Violent Crimes office in Albany. He started his career in New Orleans as a cop-turned-junior detective, and then graduated at the top of his class at Quantico last year, following in his retired FBI agent father’s footsteps.

FBI: Most Wanted is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Executive producers include Dick Wolf, David Hudgins, Ken Girotti, Terry Miller, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Fall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: Broadcast Networks Play It Very Safe Overall

Hodge has recurring roles in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, FX’s Mayans M.C., and the upcoming limited series For All Mankind on Apple TV. Most recently, he was a series regular on the CBS drama Good Sam.

Other TV credits include Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire; Sleepy Hollow and Rosewood for Fox; as well as Secrets and Lies and Cougar Town for ABC.

On the film side, he just wrapped filming on the independent feature Parallel Forests, which he co-wrote and is a producer on, with his brother, Aldis Hodge. Hodge was also one of the leads in the Amazon feature The Tomorrow War.

Other big-screen credits include The Purge, Transformers: Bumblebee, and most recently, the romantic comedy If Not Now, When.

Hodge is repped by Paradigm, The Priluck Company, and Ziffren, Brittenham.