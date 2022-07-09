Skip to main content
‘FBI’ Costar Missy Peregrym Sets Return To Show From Maternity Leave

Courtesy of CBS
Missy Peregrym will be back chasing bad guys this fall, exact date TBD, she wrote Friday on Instagram.. Her return is expected to air before FBI‘s fall finale.
Peregrym’s second child with husband Tom Oakley, Mela Joséphine Oakley, arrived June 6. She will still be on maternity leave until September, but will return to work as Special Agent Maggie Bell that month.
FBI is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September,” Peregrym wrote. “I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community.”

The show explained Peregrym’s absence by having her character injured in an episode.

FBI begins its Season 5 on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 8 PM ET/PT.

 

