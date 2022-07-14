‘FBI: International’: Christiane Paul Exits CBS Drama Series, Replaced By Eva-Jane Willis

Season 2 of CBS’ FBI: International will welcome a new character played by Eva-Jane Willis following the departure of series lead Christine Paul. Season 2 premieres on September 20 at 9 pm ET/PT as part of All-FBI Tuesdays on CBS.

Christiane Paul as Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger in “Crestfallen.” CBS

Willis will portray Megan “Smitty” Garretson, a street-wise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background who is embedded with The Fly Team and liaises with each host country they inhabit.

Smitty is taking over for Paul’s character Katrin Jaeger who will be enjoying her promotion as the head of all Western Europe for Europol off-camera with the Season 1 finale “Crestfallen” serving as her final appearance—for now. Deadline understands the door remains open for Katrin to pop back in as a guest star in the future though there are currently no plans set as of yet.

Willis is also set to star in the upcoming Amazon thriller The Power in the role of Sister Bianca.

Other credits include HBO’s Gangs of London; ITV’s Maigret Sets a Trap; Voot’s London Files; Raging Grace for AMC Entertainment; Humans for Channel 4; and Uncle for the BBC.

She is repped by Jimmy Jewell, JWL.