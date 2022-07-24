‘Fantastic Four’ Movie To Kick Off Phase 6 Of Marvel Cinematic Universe In Late 2024

Those Marvel fans who’d been missing an in-person Comic-Con for the last three years got spoiled Saturday.

Not only did Kevin Feige tubthump the MCU’s Phase 4, and define its Phase 5, during the studio’s big Hall H presentation, but went so far to reveal that Phase 6 would kick off with the reboot of Fantastic Four on November 8, 2024.

Feige teased that a Fantastic Four was in development at the end of Marvel’s Comic-Con 2019 session, Disney having just absorbed that part of the Marvel universe via his acquisition of 20th Century Fox and the comic book assets they owned.

A reboot of Fantastic Four is a cherished film for MCU fans. The first two movies in 2005 and 2007, which actually starred Chris Evans as Johnny Storm, were geared toward families; the sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, was actually rated PG. Fox tried to reboot the movie in 2015 with Josh Trank directing, but the production went sideways as did its box office, grossing $56 million domestic, $168M worldwide off a $127M production cost.

While Phase 6 still has plenty of dates to populate into 2025, Feige said that it would end with another two Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2 of that year, and just six months later Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7.

Feige, when asked by Deadline on the red carpet, wouldn’t further detail the thematic differences between Phase 4, 5 and 6. “It’s still early,” he said.

No further details where reveled about the filmmakers or stars of the Phase 6 movies.

Despite the good news about Fantastic Four, the pic is currently without a director. Deadline first told you that Jon Watts backed out to take a breather after all the Spider-Man movies.