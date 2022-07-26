DGA Promotes Faith Santilla To Assistant Executive Director

Faith Santilla has been promoted to assistant executive director of the DGA, the position formerly held by Steven Knauss shortly before his death in March at age 42.

In her new role, Santilla will work with assistant directors and unit production managers in the Western region and serve as the staff liaison to the guild’s Western AD/UPM Council, reporting to Associate National Executive Director/Western Executive Director Danny Bush.

“Since joining the DGA in 2015, Faith has helped to grow our field representative operations to address the unique needs of our members working in all categories,” said DGA National Executive Director Russell Hollander. “In her new role as assistant executive director, her deep union experience and specialized labor knowledge will now be put to work on behalf of our AD and UPM members, as she joins the DGA’s executive team.”

Santilla joined the DGA in 2015 as a field representative. She was promoted to special assignments executive in 2018 and then promoted again to director of field operations in 2020, where her primary responsibility was to oversee the Western Field Representative Department.

Prior to joining the guild, she began her career as a community organizer, starting an immigrant workers center in L.A.’s historic Filipinotown neighborhood. She also has worked as a union organizer for the Hotel Employees and Restaurant Employees Union and for the Editors Guild. She was a senior representative/organizer for Service Employees International Union Local 1000 and a manager of organizational development at SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West.