Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Comic-Con 2022: Disney-Owned Platforms & Studios Hosting 18 Panels Including ‘Mayans M.C.’, ‘Abbott Elementary,’ & ‘The Rookie: Feds’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Duffer Brothers Launch Netflix Shingle Upside Down Pictures; ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff and Stephen Daldry-Helmed Stage Play Coming Along With Manga ‘Death Note’ and Stephen King/Peter Straub ‘The Talisman’ Series
Read the full story

‘Evil’ Renewed For Fourth Season By Paramount Plus

Evil
Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has called upon Michelle and Robert King to scare up a fourth season of Evil, the duo’s critically-beloved series about a unique trio that investigates supernatural occurrences.

The series that began on CBS is now in its third season on the streamer. New episodes of the 10-episode season drop weekly on Sundays.

Evil continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike. Season three currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service,” said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life.”

Season three of Evil began moments after the newly ordained priest David (Mike Colter) kissed Kristen (Katie Herbers), his psychologist/partner in crime. The series also stars Aasif Mandvi (the third member of the investigative team), Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

Evil is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. The Kings are executive producers, along with Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad