‘Euphoria’s Storm Reid To Produce & Star In Paramount Coming-Of-Age Film ‘Becoming Noble’

Storm Reid (Euphoria) is set to produce and star in Becoming Noble, a new feature penned by Nneka Gerstle (Just Beyond) that’s in the works at Paramount Pictures, Deadline can confirm.

The film centers on the high school senior Noble (Reid), who after finding out she is a Princess in an African nation, travels to her home country on the continent to discover her roots—and to determine if royal is something she really wants to be.

Reid and her mother Robyn Simpson will produce through their A Seed & Wings Productions banner, alongside Cas Sigers Beedles (Unthinkably Good Things). The film will be exec produced by Andy Fickman (You Again) and Betsy Sullenger (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse). Whether a director has been attached has not yet been disclosed.

Reid is best known for her role as Gia Bennett—the younger sister of Zendaya’s Rue—on HBO’s hit teen drama series Euphoria, which recently scored 16 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and has been renewed for a third season. The actress will also soon be seen on the premium cabler’s anticipated series The Last of Us based on the video game of the same name, as well as the films Searching 2, Killing Winston Jones and One Way. Other notable past credits include Netflix’s limited series When They See Us and such studio films as A Wrinkle in Time, The Invisible Man and The Suicide Squad.

