‘Euphoria’ Actress Nika King Inks With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: United Talent Agency has signed actress Nika King in all areas.

For the last two seasons of the Emmy winning HBO series Euphoria, King has played Leslie Bennett, the mother of Zendaya’s Rue.

King’s Bennett in season 2 dealt with the dire straits of having to choose between saving drug-addicted, reckless Rue or her younger daughter, Gia. At one point, Leslie was involved in an intervention for Rue which resulted in the latter hitting rock bottom.

King’s previous television credits include OWN’s Greenleaf, 2 Broke Girls, Hannah Montana, Best Friends Whenever and NCIS: Los Angeles.

In film, her credits include the Adam Sandler-Drew Barrymore movie 50 First Dates. Most recently, she directed her first project, titled For Sale, starring Sabrina Revelle, Rayan Lawrence and Mitchie Edler.

As a comedian, King has participated in the Netflix Is A Joke Fest and Just for Laughs Festival, as well as hosted Nika King & Friends, a monthly show at the Improv Lab in Hollywood, CA. She can also be seen in Kevin Hart’s comedy special Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History.

Additionally, King launched the startup Jeli Life, an online mentorship program for marginalized communities in the entertainment industry. She also founded the 501(c)(3) organization Rose of Sharon, which focuses on improving mental health in the Black community.

King continues to be represented by Wonder Street and Patti Felker.