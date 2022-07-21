Skip to main content
ESPY Red Carpet Photos: Lindsey Vonn, Aaron Donald, Steph Curry, Michelle Wie West & Many More

The red carpet for tonight’s ESPY Awards hosted by Stephan Curry on ESPN was a glittery collision of Hollywood and the sports world.

Curry and wife Aisha brought the family and walked the carpet with the likes of Olympic Gold Medalists Lindsey Vonn, Eileen Gu, Allyson Felix and Aly Raisman; Super Bowl Champ Russell Wilson and singer Ciara; and Albert Pujols. Also well-represented were the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

They rubbed elbows with Lil Wayne, Abrey Plaza, John Boyega, Nina Dobrev, John Hamm, Alison Brie, Simu Liu, Hannah Waddington, Heidi Gardner and Lil Rel Howery.

