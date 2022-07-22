Erika Green Swafford Inks Overall Deal With Disney’s Onyx Collective

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Erika Green Swafford (New Amsterdam) has signed an exclusive overall deal with Disney’s Onyx Collective. Under the pact, Green Swafford will develop television projects exclusively for Onyx, with a focus on drama series, which she will produce through her production company, Chocolate Girl Wonder. In addition to expanding the scope of stories and characters seen on TV through her own development, Green Swafford is committed to acting as a ladder for other underrepresented creatives.

Green Swafford was most recently an executive producer on NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam. Her prior credits include The Mentalist and How to Get Away With Murder for which she won an NAACP Image Award for dramatic writing.

“Erika is an experienced TV writer with a penchant for nurturing original ideas and shepherding new voices,” said Tara Duncan, President, Freeform & Onyx Collective. “We are thrilled to add her voice to our roster of storytellers.”

Green Swafford joins an Onyx Collective roster that includes Natasha Rothwell, Prentice Penny’s Penny for Your Thoughts, Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media and Destin Daniel Cretton’s Family Owned.

“I am excited to be collaborating in the fertile soil of Onyx Collective and to be counted in their number of immensely talented creatives expanding what’s possible,” she said.

An alum of the WB Writer’s Workshop and UCLA Anderson, Green Swafford worked in hospitality and as an executive at Oxygen prior to becoming a writer. She told Forbes in a 2021 interview that she didn’t start out as a writer because she “didn’t know it was possible” not having seen many Black people at all working as writers or Black stories being told. “When you don’t see yourself represented, you just think no one is interested in what you have to say,” she said.

Green Swafford is repped by WME, Sheree Guitar Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson Teller.