‘Eragon’ Live-Action TV Series Adaptation In Works At Disney+

Disney+ is developing a live-action television series adaptation of Eragon, based on Christopher Paolini’s popular YA book series The Inheritance Cycle. Eragon is the first book in the series.

Paolini will co-write the series and executive produce with Bert Salke executive producing via his Co-Lab 21 banner as part of his deal with Disney Television Studios. 20th Television is the studio.

In the series adaptation, a teenage boy becomes magically joined with a newly-hatched dragon. Together, they must learn what it means to be dragon and Rider as they fight in the resistance against a tyrannical king.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Paolini in a blog post. “I can’t tell you how many conversations, meetings, and messages were needed in order to reach this point. And we’re still just at the beginning! However, none of this would have been possible without everyone who has read the books, supported the tweetstorms, and participated in this fandom over the years. So a huge thank you from me to every Alagaësian out there. You brought the thunder.”

“It’s thrilling to be working with Christopher on a Disney + adaptation of Eragon. Like with Percy Jackson, 20th and D+ are providing a chance for us to translate these stories to film in the way their millions of fans deserve,” said Salke. “We’re incredibly excited to find the showrunner/partner who will help us bring the Eragon story to screens around the world.”

Eragon was the third-best-selling children’s hardback book of 2003, and the second-best-selling paperback of 2005. It placed on the New York Times Children’s Books Best Seller list for 121 weeks and was adapted as a feature film of the same name in 2006 with Edward Speleers as Eragon, along with Jeremy Irons, John Malkovich, Chris Egan and Djimon Hounsou. Directed by Stefen Fangmeier, and written by Peter Buchman, the film received mostly negative reviews, with just a 16% approval rating at Rotten Tomatoes, and grossed $249 million worldwide.

Paolini took to Twitter in 2021, joining a fan-created campaign to push for a remake of the film at Disney.

“Bring the thunder Alagaësians! Let Disney hear you roar! Use the hashtag #EragonRemake, mention Disney in the body of the tweet, and let them know we want to see a proper Eragon adaptation!” Paolini wrote.

Paolini is best known for The Inheritance Cycle book series, which consists of Eragon, Eldest, Brisingr and Inheritance, and the follow-up short story collection The Fork, the Witch and the Worm. His first science fiction novel, To Sleep in a Sea of Stars, was published in 2020. He holds the Guinness World Record for the youngest author of a bestselling book series. He is repped by WME, Simon Lipskar of Writer’s House, and attorney Matt Sugarman of Weintraub Tobin.