eOne Ups Jacqueline Sacerio & Gabriel Marano To Co-Heads Scripted Development

Entertainment One has promoted veteran television executives Jacqueline Sacerio and Gabriel Marano to Co-Heads, Development, Scripted Television, U.S. The two will work together to oversee the Company’s scripted television development in the U.S. and will continue to report to Pancho Mansfield, President of Global Scripted Television, eOne.

Sacerio currently oversees the company’s roster of first-look and overall deals as well as priority projects set up at networks and streamers, including Showtime’s Emmy-nominated survival drama Yellowjackets and Freeform’s Cruel Summer, both of which she developed and spearheaded internally. The series both broke viewership records for their respective networks and Yellowjackets is nominated for seven Emmy awards including Outstanding Drama Series. Prior to joining eOne, Sacerio was a film and television literary agent at CAA for nearly eight years. She made the jump to television producing in 2015 when she joined the Mark Gordon Co. and was the executive in charge of Designated Survivor starring Kiefer Sutherland. Sacerio started her career in film at Fox Searchlight and Warner Independent Pictures.

Marano, who joined eOne in 2021, oversees the development of Hasbro IP including Rawson Marshall Thurber’s adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons and the Power Rangers series from Jonathan Entwistle and Jenny Klein, as well as broader scripted development. Prior to eOne, Marano served as SVP, Drama Programming & Development at Fox where his credits included 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, Marvel’s The Gifted, Lucifer and the upcoming crime anthology, Accused. Prior to joining Fox, Marano was SVP of Drama Programming for A&E, where he oversaw scripted series including Bates Motel and Longmire, among others. Before A&E, Marano spent nearly a decade with Fox Television Studios, where he developed and oversaw USA’s Burn Notice. He also worked on FX’s The Americans and The Killing for AMC and Netflix.

“Although they each have their own distinct style, both Jackie and Gabe have excelled at developing strong relationships and guiding storytellers to deliver their very best work. I’m so pleased by the energy and commitment they’ve brought to our slate of projects, including unique stories from our partners as well as from Hasbro’s deep library of IP,” said Mansfield.

“We’re so proud of the work our team has done to bring inventive, original series to audiences worldwide and for being a valued home for talent,” added Sacerio and Marano. “We’re excited to begin this new chapter with the team at eOne as well as some of the best creators in the business. Whether it’s building franchises with Hasbro’s beloved IP like Dungeons and Dragons or thrilling, new originals like Yellowjackets, we know that we’re just beginning to scratch the surface of telling impactful stories.”