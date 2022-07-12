‘Ted Lasso’ Matches Record-Breaking 2021 Emmy Nomination Haul With 20 Nods

Ted Lasso matched its record-breaking nominations haul from 2021 by scoring another 20 nods this year.

Having last year picked up 20 nominations, the most ever for a freshman comedy in TV history, the warm-hearted Apple TV+ series will now battle it out for a clutch of awards at this year’s event.

The series scored its second nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, where it will compete against Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, Only Murders In The Building and What We Do In The Shadows.

Jason Sudeikis scored an Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series nomination, while Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed all picked up Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series noms. Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham and Sarah Niles scored Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series noms, and James Lance and Sam Richardson took away nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series and Harriet Walter is up for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series.

The series will also compete for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series (Jane Becker), Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series (MJ Delaney), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series (AJ Catoline), Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling (Nicky Austin, Nicola Springall), Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation.

Ted Lasso follows Jason Sudeikis as a kind-hearted American football coach who heads to the UK to manage fictional southwest London soccer team AFC Richmond, despite his limited understanding and experience of the latter sport. While the odds are initially stacked heavily against him, his positive outlook ultimately transforms the troubled team and begins to change the minds of the irate fans, sceptical reporters and unimpressed players.

The second season has been roundly praised for the way it handled storylines around mental health challenges while keeping its sunny outlook. The season ended on a shocking twist involving Assistant Coach Nate, played by Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, which produces in association with Warner Bros. Television and NBCUniversal Content’s Universal Television. Hunt, Kelly, and Bill Wrubel also serve as executive producers, along with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Jane Becker and Jamie Lee also serve as executive producers. Brett Goldstein, who last week signed with WME, serves as writer and co-executive producer. He also stars as grizzly former pro-turned-coach Roy Kent.

Ted Lasso won seven of the 20 Emmys it was up for in 2021, including Outstanding Comedy Series.