Emmys: Julia Garner, Bill Hader, Sydney Sweeney, Rhea Seehorn & Harriet Walter Are Double Acting Nominees

Julia Garner, Bill Hader, Sydney Sweeney, Rhea Seehorn and Harriet Walter all landed two acting nominations each for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Garner was nominated as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of Anna Delvey in Netflix’s Inventing Anna, as well as Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Netflix’s Ozark. With her nom for the final season of Ozark, Garner is looking to go three-for-three after converting her previous two nominations for the Netflix drama into Emmy wins.

Also seeking a three-peat is Hader, a two-time Emmy winner for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, who just received a third consecutive nomination in the category for his HBO series Barry. Additionally, he nabbed a Guest Actor in a Comedy Series nomination for Curb Your Enthusiasm (as well as noms for Writing and Directing for a Comedy Series for Barry.)

In the drama supporting category, Garner faces Seehorn, who landed her first Emmy nomination for her fan-favorite role in AMC’s Better Call Saul. She also is nominated in the Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series category for YouTube’s Cooper’s Bar.

Euphoria standout Sweeney became an instant two-time nominee with her first ever Emmy noms, one in the Supporting Actress In A Drama Series category for Euphoria and one in the Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for HBO’s The White Lotus. (You can watch Sweeney’s reaction to her nominations below.)

Walter landed a rare double with nominations in both the Guest Actress in a Drama Series and Guest Actress in a Comedy Series categories. This marks British veteran’s second consecutive Guest Drama Actress nom for her recurring role in Succession and her first for Ted Lasso.

Other notable actors who are double Emmy nominees this year include Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson with noms for Lead Actress In a Comedy Series and Writing For a Comedy Series; Only Murders In the Building’s Steve Martin with noms for Lead Actor In a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series; Jerrod Carmichael, with an Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series mention for his hosting duties on Saturday Night Live and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his HBO comedy special Rothaniel; and Amy Poehler, nominated for hosting reality series Making It and directing in Directing for Nonfiction Programming for Lucy And Desi.