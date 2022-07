Hulu Earns Record 58 Emmy Nominations, Including 17 For ‘Only Murders In the Building’

Hulu made the history books today with a record 58 Emmy nominations, including 17 for the comedy Only Murders in the Building and 14 for the limited series Dopesick.

The streamer’s last record was hit in 2018 with 27 nominations. Hulu earned 26 nominations last year.

“We’ve always had a strategy of curation and diversification. Excellence across the board has always been really important,” said Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment & Hulu Originals. “But I think this year is a culmination of the strategy and the entire organization working incredibly well together. Dana Walden has set a tone in terms of supporting talent and creative excellence and collaboration across both the studio and the network. So when you see shows like Only Murders in the Building and The Dropout and Dopesick, it’s not just a function of the Hulu team, but Karey Burke and her entire team making the same show. That’s the key ingredient for success.”

The awards team is helmed by Shannon Ryan, the president of marketing for Disney General Entertainment and Hulu Originals, and Spencer Peeples, who oversees the Awards Center of Excellence across the organization. Here are the nominations:

