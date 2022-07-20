Showtime Developing One-Hour Drama ‘Panda’ From Eddie Huang

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Off the Boat producer/author and Boogie filmmaker Eddie Huang has a new one hour drama in the works at Showtime, entitled Panda.

The pilot follows Panda, a gifted delinquent, who starts selling ecstasy in Orlando, Florida during the pressed pill boom of the late-90s. He’s motivated by his mother’s challenge to “be the best of the stupid people.” With the help of Jade, a cunning private school girl from the other side of town, they’re able to connect the hoods and take over the burgeoning drug trade in the Florida Breaks Rave Scene.

Huang is writing and executive producing. Showtime is producing with Matt Dines and Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby Productions. Dines and Hill will serve as EPs.

Showtime

Filmmaker, actor and chef Huang made his feature directorial debut with Focus Features’ 2021 Boogie which he also wrote and starred in.

His auto-biographical book, Fresh Off the Boat: A Memoir, was adapted into a critically acclaimed TV comedy series of the same name which ran successfully for six seasons on ABC.

Huang also hosted cooking shows including Cheap Bites & Unique Eats and Huang’s World. The latter of which focused on the concept of “exploring identity using food as an equalizer,” with Huang traveling the globe to experience local culture and politics. Huang continues to be a part of the cultural zeitgeist as he grows in both an on camera and off camera capacity.

He is represented by Entertainment 360 & UTA.