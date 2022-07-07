Echoverse Moves Into Unscripted Podcasts With PRX

EXCLUSIVE: Echoverse, the podcast company run by former Syfy executive Mark Stern, is moving into unscripted podcasts.

The company, which was launched in 2020 by Lloyd Braun’s Whalerock Industries, has focused on scripted science fiction, supernatural and fantasy audio dramas with shows from the likes of Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, Minnie Driver, Alison Pill and Paul Feig.

It has now teamed with public media organization PRX on five unscripted podcast pilots.

The series, which will be produced by PRX Productions, focus on the paranormal and sci-fi.

Series (full details below) include Deep Dive, Hunting the Unknown, This is Kinda F’D Up, Escape Pod and Tales of the Unknown.

“Echoverse’s expansion into unscripted is a natural extension of our commitment to deliver best-in-class original audio in science fiction, supernatural, and fantasy. PRX’s expertise in this field makes them the perfect partner to help create shows with a unique perspective that will draw both die-hard fans and casual listeners.” said Stern.

“Echoverse is creating much of today’s most creative genre audio,” added Jason Saldanha, Chief of Business Development and Content at PRX. “We’re thrilled to partner with the team to continue to push creative boundaries and to explore new ground.”

Deep Dive (w/t): Lifting the hood on some of the iconic scenes, props, characters, and unforgettable moments from celebrated works of speculative fiction, special guests from across the media landscape will join hosts for a weekly roundtable fueled by a shared love and obsession of all things related to the world of speculative fiction. Potential topics include the design of the newly-retooled Dune’s stillsuits, Star Wars’lightsabers, and the creation of Ron D. Moore’s “manifesto” for the remaking of Battlestar Galactica.

Hunting the Unknown – This unscripted investigative series takes an immersive look at unresolved stories of the supernatural and paranormal. Episodes will use detailed accounts and witness testimony of specific unexplained encounters as a starting point for investigators as they attempt to understand and explain any extraordinary phenomena they’re confronting.

This is Kinda F’D Up – Written, produced and hosted by Tatiana King and Benhameen of For All Nerds, this series explores how culture, ethnicity, gender, and history intersect in genre media. The show will also peel back the layers of how entertainment has grown, regressed, or even mutated when it comes to how people of color are represented, or misrepresented.

Escape Pod – This ongoing discussion show will obsess over the latest in genre media and will feature regular hosts, panelists, and special guests who give their unique perspectives, recommendations and hot takes on what you should be paying attention to or avoiding in film, TV, and books.

Tales of the Unknown – This series features compelling first-person stories about encounters with the unknown and unexplainable. These creepy real-life experiences are told without reenactments or extraneous effects, and are guaranteed to keep you up at night!