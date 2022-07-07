‘Echo’: Charlie Cox’s Daredevil & Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin Returning For Marvel Series

No surprise here to hear that Vincent D’Onofrio’s bad guy Kingpin will be starring in Disney+/Marvel’s Hawkeye spinoff Echo, as well as Charlie Cox’s famed Daredevil. We’ve confirmed.

Kingpin is the guardian to deaf superhero Echo aka Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), however, he killed her father. In the finale of Hawkeye, Echo goes after the big guy. After Kingpin survives a car crashing into him, and blasts from trick arrows, we hear Echo firing a gun at him, but it’s all off screen. Did he survive? Sounds like he did. In Echo, Maya returns to New York as a gang leader and reconnects with her Native American roots.

D’Onofrio told Deadline after the Hawkeye finale, “I hope he didn’t die” regarding Kingpin’s possible death. “I’m with the fans, I want to keep playing this part. My hope is that we continue.”

Talking about where Fisk stands in his canon of tough guys, D’Onofrio told us, “The people I play are based on real emotions and real life, and I try to bring the events of their pasts in the now. Kingpin is like that in Hawkeye. He has a lot more physical strength and can take physical abuse, but grounded in this emotional world. And he does everything through that emotional world: He’s like a child and a monster simultaneously.”

The last we saw Cox’s Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, providing legal advice to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker after he left catastrophe in the city.

Cox played Matt Murdock/Daredevil in three seasons of the Netflix/Marvel series Daredevil (2015-18) as well as the 2017 spinoff The Defenders. He knocked heads with D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Daredevil‘s first and third seasons. All of those Netflix Marvel shows are now on Disney+ with a fourth season of Daredevil in the works.

Zahn McClarnon, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning and Graham Greene also star in the series. Marion Dayre is head writer. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie directed episodes. Echo is expected to hit Disney+ next year.

Marvel couldn’t be reached for comment regarding Cox and D’Onofrio’s castings.