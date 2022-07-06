Skip to main content
Paramount & eOne’s ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Heading Down To San Diego Comic-Con

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
Paramount/eOne

The big screen adaptation of the classic role-playing game will be holding a panel in Hall H on Thursday, July 21 at 12 noon; the first in the mega auditorium as the fanboy confab returns in-person after a two year pandemic absence.

In addition the medieval world will be brought to life in a Tavern experience, specifically Quincy’s Tavern, where guests can sip on non-alcoholic Dragon’s brew. Inside, visitors will also get a 20-minute, immersive experience, exclusive takeaways while interacting with their favorite Dungeons & Dragons creatures and characters, plus a few surprise moments. Hopefully no one gets burnt by that dragon fire. Watch out!

Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley co-directed the movie which stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant.

This is the second big promo blast for Dungeons & Dragons after its teaser reveal at CinemaCon back in April.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens on March 3, 2023

