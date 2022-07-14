‘Dune’ Studio Legendary Entertainment Teams With Tobis For German-Language Scripted Joint Venture

Dune studio Legendary Entertainment and Berlin-based indie producer and distributor Tobis are to create a joint venture aimed at developing and producing premium German-language serial content.

The pair has entered into an agreement to launch the JV, which will be based at Tobis’s recently-opened Munich offices. The firm will focus on high-end scripted series and miniseries driven by local content and talent and plans to work with traditional German broadcasters and streaming platforms.

The announcement was made today by Legendary CEO Joshua Grode and Tobis principals Timm Oberwelland and Theo Gringel.

Tobis will take the operational lead on the ground, while Legendary will handle distribution of all content created by the joint venture outside of German-speaking Europe.

“Forging a strategic partnership with Timm and Theo to identify and collaborate on best-in-class episodic content is a key part of our strategy to continue Legendary’s international growth,” said Grode. “We are excited about this partnership and its future growth as we move further into the international television market.”

Oberwelland and Gringel added: “We are thrilled to be in business with Legendary, an iconic studio and one of the world’s strongest producers and creators of outstanding IP. Together we will create original and exciting new serial content for the German speaking market and beyond.”

Legendary and Tobis expect the transaction to be finalized by the end of the summer subject to German antitrust approval, at which point it will commence activities.

Tobis, one of Germany’s oldest indies, is behind films such as The Most Beautiful Girl in the World and Catweazle. Its first TV drama, Sløborn, is currently performing well on German broadcaster ZDF Neo.

Legendary Television’s upcoming projects include HBO Max’s TV series Dune: The Sisterhood; an untitled Monsterverse live-action series for Apple TV+; Paper Girls, based on Brian K. Vaughan’s graphic novel, for Amazon; and anime series Skull Island and Tomb Raider, both for Netflix. It is also working up local-language productions such the multinational and multi-lingual series Drops of God, based on a best-selling manga, Portuguese crime heist Vanda and a Spanish thriller You Would Do It Too.