Dr. Oz Gets Trolled In PA Senate Race By Steven Van Zandt: “Come On Back To Jersey!”

Dr. Oz can’t seem to catch a break.

First, his own attempt at creating a meme targeting his Democratic opponent in the race for one of Pennsylvania’s Senate seats backfired. Now he’s being trolled by one of New Jersey’s most famous sons.

“Yo! Dr. Oz.! Stevie VZ here,” Sopranos star and longtime E Street band guitarist Steven Van Zandt says in a video posted today by Fetterman. “Whad’ya doin’ in Pennsylvania?”

Oz, a longtime resident of New Jersey, has dual U.S.-Turkish citizenship, was born in Ohio, but does not own a home in PA.

“Everybody knows you live in New Jersey and you’re just using your in laws’ address over there,” says Van Zandt.

“And you do not wanna mess around with John Fetterman,” the musician warns Oz about the PA native and the state’s current lieutenant governor. “Trust me. He’s a little outta your league.”

Van Zandt continues: “Nobody wants to see you get embarrassed. So come on back to Jersey where you belong and we’ll have some fun. We’ll go to the beach. We’ll go surfing. You know … c’mon.”

The video already has close to a million views.

NJ's own @StevieVanZandt 🎸 has a VERY special message for Dr. Oz!!



So Dr. Oz just fuhgeddaboudit! pic.twitter.com/awlAeVcUeg — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 27, 2022

Fetterman was sidelined for weeks because of a heart issue after he won the Democratic primary. Even given that, Oz hasn’t capitalized, and social media game doesn’t seem to be helping.

According to Newsweek, a survey conducted by Blueprint Polling last week found Fetterman holding a 9.3% lead over Oz. A survey conducted in June by GOP polling firm Cygnal found Fetterman leading by 4%, which means in the time he has been laid up, Fetterman seems to have doubled his lead.