‘Dr. Death’ Renewed For Season 2 By Peacock With Ashley Michel Hoban As Showrunner; New Subject Revealed

Peacock has ordered a second installment of its true-crime anthology series Dr. Death based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

Ashley Michel Hoban Cortesy photo

The new season will feature the Miracle Man storyline, based on the most recent third season of the podcast. Ashley Michel Hoban, writer-producer on the first season of Dr. Death, serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer for Season 2. Season one’s showrunner, writer and executive produce Patrick Macmanus will executive produce season two, via his Littleton Road Productions banner, under his overall deal with UCP.

Season 2 will revolve around Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname “Miracle Man.” When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the “Miracle Man” into question.

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to expand the Dr. Death universe with this fascinating story,” said Hoban. “This season, we go global to explore how institutional failure to protect patients is a universal issue, but there are always heroes standing up and fighting for change every day. I can’t wait to share this story of romance, intrigue, complicated characters, and, of course, the eeriness that is Dr. Death with our fans.”

Season one of Dr. Death, based on the first season of the Wondery podcast, explored the psyche of disgraced Texas Neurosurgeon, Dr. Christopher Duntsch, played by Joshua Jackson, who maimed and killed 38 patients over his career. The series was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Limited Series.

“The first season of Dr. Death blew us away as we dove into the terrifying, twisted mind of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and the team who set out to stop him,” said Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The new installment of this highly-addictive anthology series explores a globe-trotting surgeon who seduces the medical world, and we know we’re in expert hands with our partners at Wondery, UCP, Patrick Macmanus and new season EP/showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban.”

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham also executive produce for Escape Artists, along with Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy for Wondery. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

“Ashley Michel Hoban brings us even further into a reality that is far stranger than fiction with the next chapter from executive producer Patrick Macmanus and this extraordinary Wondery podcast,” said Jennifer Gwartz, EVP, UCP. “We’re thrilled Peacock wanted to build and expand on the original series with this new shocking story.”

Hoban, who most recently served as supervising producer on another true crime series, Hulu’s The Girl from Plainville, is repped by WME and manager Steven Selikoff.