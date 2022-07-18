‘Hell Of A Summer’: D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Abby Quinn & Pardis Saremi Join Horror-Comedy From Directors Finn Wolfhard & Billy Bryk

EXCLUSIVE: D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Abby Quinn (Knock at the Cabin) and Pardis Saremi (Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem) have signed on to star alongside Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk and Fred Hechinger in Hell of a Summer—the contemporary horror-comedy from 30West that Wolfhard and Bryk are directing, in their feature debut.

Details as to the film’s plot have thus far been kept under wraps. But production is now underway in Ontario, Canada, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife and When You Finish Saving the World co-stars Wolfhard and Bryk directing from their original script. Producers on the film include Hechinger, Aggregate Films’ Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan, and Parts and Labor’s Jay Van Hoy. 30West is fully financing and exec producing the project, and co-representing worldwide rights with CAA Media Finance.

Woon-A-Tai is an Oji-Cree First Nations actor best known for his breakout role as Bear in Sterling Harjo and Taika Waititi’s critically-acclaimed and award-winning FX series Reservation Dogs. Among the actor’s past credits is Beans, an official TIFF 2020 selection and winner of Best Motion Picture at the Canadian Screen Awards. Up next for him is Molly McGlynn’s coming-of-age “traumedy” Bloody Hell, in which he’ll star opposite Maddie Ziegler and Emily Hampshire.

Quinn starred in the Sundance hit Landline opposite Edie Falco and Jenny Slate, the indie drama Radium Girls opposite Joey King, After the Wedding opposite Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore, as well as Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things. She recently wrapped production on M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, and can next be seen in Epix’s Torn Hearts opposite Katy Segal.