Disneyland’s Social Media Accounts Hacked, Racist & Homophobic Slurs Posted Before Being Removed

Disneyland’s social media accounts were hacked early this morning and, for a time, contained racist and other slurs.

A self-described “super hacker.” identified as David Do, said he intended to “bring revenge” on the company’s Anaheim theme park. It was unclear what he was specifically upset about.

One post included offensive slurs for Blacks and homosexuals.

The official Disneyland Instagram appears to have been hacked. At least four recent posts contain racial slurs and expletives. pic.twitter.com/mzQMUFwWjh — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 7, 2022

“Disneyland Resort’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were compromised early this morning,” a Disneyland official said on Thursday. “We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation.”

Anaheim police and FBI representatives were unaware of the hack. It was unclear if they were investigating.

City News Service contributed to this report.