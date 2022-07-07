Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Creepy Amusement Park Set From Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Opening On Universal Studios Tour Day And Date With Film

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

James Caan Dies: Hollywood Mourns 'The Godfather' Oscar Nominee, 'Brian's Song' & 'Elf' Star
Read the full story

Disneyland’s Social Media Accounts Hacked, Racist & Homophobic Slurs Posted Before Being Removed

Disneyland

Disneyland’s social media accounts were hacked early this morning and, for a time, contained racist and other slurs.

A self-described “super hacker.” identified as David Do, said he intended to “bring revenge” on the company’s Anaheim theme park. It was unclear what he was specifically upset about.

One post included offensive slurs for Blacks and homosexuals.

“Disneyland Resort’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were compromised early this morning,” a Disneyland official said on Thursday. “We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation.”

Anaheim police and FBI representatives were unaware of the hack. It was unclear if they were investigating.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad