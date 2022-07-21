Disney Developing New Musical Comedy ‘Penelope’ With Robert Sudduth Writing Script

EXCLUSIVE: Disney is developing a new musical comedy, Penelope, a unique twist on the classic fairy tale The Princess and the Pea. Robert Sudduth writing the script, and Will Gluck is producing through his Olive Bridge banner. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps other than it being loosely based on the classic fairy tale.

Sources also add that it is in early development but is being developed for a theatrical release.

Sudduth has worked extensively in television, most recently as a co-executive producer on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and the upcoming musical prequel on Paramount+, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. He’s expanded his talents on the feature side with several projects in development including Tias for Universal, Will Packer Productions and Eva Longoria’s Unbelievable Entertainment.

As for Gluck, he continues his strong ties with the Disney following the news he would also be developing a live-action adaptation of the animated classic The Aristocats.

Sudduth is repped by UTA and Metamorphic Entertainment.