Disney+ Italy Greenlights ‘The Lions Of Sicily’ Adaptation From Paolo Genovese

Disney+ has greenlit The Lions of Sicily, an Italian series based on Stefania Auci’s The Florios of Siciliy from Paolo Genovese.

The eight-parter tells the story of the Florio family. It follows brothers Paolo and Ignazio, two small spice merchants who have escaped from a Calabria stuck in the past and in search of social redemption. In Sicily they invent a future, turning a small, run-down shop into a flourish business activity that young Vincenzo, with his revolutionary ideas, will transform into an economic empire.

The series stars Michele Riondino, Miriam Leone, Donatella Finocchiaro, Vinicio Marchioni, Eduardo Scarpetta, Paolo Briguglia, Ester Pantano and Adele Cammarata.

The show is the latest to come from Disney+ Italy, which was also behind The Ignorant Angels.

“The Lions of Sicily confirms Disney+’s commitment to create Italian contents that enrich and make the already wide and varied offer of the platform unique,” said Daniel Frigo, The Walt Disney Company Italy Country Manager.

Series is produced by Francesco and Federico Scardamaglia for Compagnia Leone Cinematografica, and Raffaella Leone and Marco Belardi of Lotus Production. Ludovica Rampoldi and Stefano Sardo are writers.