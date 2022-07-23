Disney Makes Fairy Godmothers Disappear – They’re Now ‘Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices’

With the wave of a magic wand – or more likely, a corporate pen – The Walt Disney Co. is altering a longstanding dress-up program to make it more inclusive.

The former Disney “Fairy Godmothers in Training” program was the name for employees who dressed children as princesses and knights in boutiques at its US theme parks.

From now on, those fashion-retro helpers will be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” The change was made to make the program more inclusive, a Disney spokesperson told CNN on Saturday. The new title will be used for employees working at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations, which specialize in turning children into iconic Disney characters with makeup, hairstyles, and costumes.

Why the change? It’s so men can work in the boutique. The old rule said only women could hold the title “Fairy Godmothers in Training,” the spokesperson said.

“With the wave of a magic wand—plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade—our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning. Children can choose a hairstyle then add makeup, nail polish and accessories—even a Disney costume,” according to the Walt Disney World website.