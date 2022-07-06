Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV & Channel 5 Hand Two-Season Renewal To British Detective Drama ‘Dalgliesh’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Duffer Brothers Launch Netflix Shingle Upside Down Pictures; ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff and Stephen Daldry-Helmed Stage Play Coming Along With Manga ‘Death Note’ and Stephen King/Peter Straub ‘The Talisman’ Series
Read the full story

Disney Creates International Content Strategy Role For Kristen Finney

Kristen Finney
Kristen Finney Disney

Disney has signed a former Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution and DMED exec to manage international content strategy across EMEA, LatAm, Asia Pacific and India.

Kristen Finney takes on the newly-created role of Executive Vice President, Content Curation, of Disney’s International Content and Operations (IC&O) group, reporting into International Content and Operations Chairman Rebecca Campbell.

Finney will oversee content strategy in the regions for both Disney+ and adult-skewing vertical Star, along with linear channels, acting as a centralized hub for international content acquisition information, cross-regional licensing opportunities, content slates and pipelines.

She will also support and partner closely with each regional content team.

Finney said: “The regional teams in IC&O are building a truly impressive slate of engaging and entertaining content, and I look forward to driving strategic opportunities as we aggressively expand these local offerings around the globe.”

She joins from DMED, where she was Executive Vice President, Content Distribution Strategy and Development, and is a former Executive Vice President for Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad