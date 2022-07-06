Disney Creates International Content Strategy Role For Kristen Finney

Disney has signed a former Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution and DMED exec to manage international content strategy across EMEA, LatAm, Asia Pacific and India.

Kristen Finney takes on the newly-created role of Executive Vice President, Content Curation, of Disney’s International Content and Operations (IC&O) group, reporting into International Content and Operations Chairman Rebecca Campbell.

Finney will oversee content strategy in the regions for both Disney+ and adult-skewing vertical Star, along with linear channels, acting as a centralized hub for international content acquisition information, cross-regional licensing opportunities, content slates and pipelines.

She will also support and partner closely with each regional content team.

Finney said: “The regional teams in IC&O are building a truly impressive slate of engaging and entertaining content, and I look forward to driving strategic opportunities as we aggressively expand these local offerings around the globe.”

She joins from DMED, where she was Executive Vice President, Content Distribution Strategy and Development, and is a former Executive Vice President for Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.