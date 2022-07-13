Diane Lane Joins Jeff Daniels In ‘A Man In Full’ Netflix Limited Series

Diane Lane is set as the female lead opposite Jeff Daniels in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel, from David E. Kelley and Regina King.

In A Man In Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Lane plays Martha Croker. Martha emerges from the shadow of her ex-husband (Daniels) while his real estate empire begins to crumble. Beware the dormant, Martha’s rebuild poses a threat both personally and financially as three decades of marriage comes with its baggage.

Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with King directing three episodes and exec producing as part of her first-look deal with Netflix via her Royal Ties production company. Matthew Tinker also executive produces.

An Oscar nominee for Unfaithful and two-time Emmy nominee, Lane most recently starred on television in FX series Y: The Last Man. Her other recent television credits include House of Cards and The Romanoffs. On the film side she was most recently seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Let Him Go. Lane is repped by WME, Sugar23 and Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin.