DGA Pension & Health Plans Expand Abortion Benefits For Participants And Their Dependent Children

As dozens of states have banned or restricted abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the DGA Pension and Health Plans has taken steps to ensure that its participants and their dependent children can still have access to abortions no matter where they live or work. The DGA-Producer Pension & Health Plans is the first industry benefit plan to respond to the court’s ruling, which allows states to decide whether abortions are legal.

The Plans’ trustees voted unanimously to add the following two additional benefits:

• Expanded coverage of abortion services to dependent children of Health Plan participants

• Added coverage of abortion-related travel costs for covered Health Plan participants living or working in covered employment in locations where abortion services are no longer permitted.

The trustees also reconfirmed existing coverage of both elective and medically necessary abortions and coverage of the drugs necessary to induce abortion.

“The actions taken today by the Plans Trustees demonstrate strong and decisive leadership to ensure that our members and their dependents will continue to be able to have access to safe abortion services regardless of where they live and work,” said DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter. “I am proud that in a time when our human rights are being challenged and so much in our nation is unclear regarding abortion rights after the devastating decision by the Supreme Court, that the DGA Plans offer clear and comprehensive abortion coverage for our members.”

Linka Glatter had spoken out in early May when the Supreme Court’s draft opinion on overturning Roe was leaked, saying, “I am appalled that the Supreme Court stands ready to disregard 50 years of precedent and eliminate a woman’s right to choose what happens to her own body.”

