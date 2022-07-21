DGA Announces Key Dates For Its 75th Annual Awards Show

The Directors Guild of America has announced the key dates for its 75th annual DGA Awards, which will be held February 18 at the Beverly Hilton.

Nominees for theatrical feature films and first-time feature films will be unveiled January 11, and the nominations for television, commercials and documentaries will be announced on January 10. The guild’s first awards show was held in 1948.

DGA members will be able to vote online between December 5 and January 10 for theatrical feature film nominations; December 9 to January 6 for television nominations in five categories; and between January 11 and February 17 for the theatrical feature film award. All voting will be conducted online.

Here’s the award’s complete schedule of key dates:

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM AWARD

Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations opens December 5

Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations: January 10

Announce five Theatrical Feature Film nominees: January 11

Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Award opens January 11

Membership Screenings (or Streaming) of Five Nominated Theatrical Feature Films: January 16-20

Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Award February 17

TELEVISION AWARDS

Entry Forms for TV & Commercials available online: September 8

Deadline for submitting Television and Commercials entries: November 14

Online voting for Television Nominations opens December 9

Deadline to vote online for Television Nominations: January 6

Announce all Television and Commercial Nominees: January 10

FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR AWARD

Entry Form for First-Time Feature Film Director available online: September 8

Deadline for submitting First-Time Feature Film entries: October 17

Announce First-Time Feature Film Director Nominees: January 11

DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Entry Form for Documentary available online: September 8

Deadline for submitting Documentary entries: October 17

Announce Documentary Nominees: January 10

75th ANNUAL DGA AWARDS